$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report sales of $34.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,747. The stock has a market cap of $463.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

