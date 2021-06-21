$34.70 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report sales of $34.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,747. The stock has a market cap of $463.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.