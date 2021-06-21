398 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.60 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.