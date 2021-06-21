3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $53.42. 260,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,104,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

