3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $411,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,666. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

