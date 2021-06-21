3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12,290.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of BATS ACES traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.53. 185,266 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19.

