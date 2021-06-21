3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.08. 72,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,145. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

