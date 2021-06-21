$4.96 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.22. Cigna posted earnings of $5.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

CI stock opened at $231.97 on Friday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.08. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

