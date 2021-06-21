52,963 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,051. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.
In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.