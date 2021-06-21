$536.54 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $536.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPC opened at $43.03 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

