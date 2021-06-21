6,488 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

