$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $74.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $65.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

BY stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,601. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $867.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

