$770.47 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $770.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $767.30 million and the highest is $773.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $803.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $35.23. 483,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

