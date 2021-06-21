8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,463. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. 8X8 has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,079 shares of company stock worth $162,644. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

