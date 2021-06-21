Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $77.70. 171,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,525,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock worth $476,244,600. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.