Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $30.08. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,697. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

