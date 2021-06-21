Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 961 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.