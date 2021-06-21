AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.12. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.96. 171,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,984. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

