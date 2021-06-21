AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,836,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,984. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

