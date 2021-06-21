Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE:AWP opened at $6.21 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
