AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.09. 14,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $587.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.76.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.