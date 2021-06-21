Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,605 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

