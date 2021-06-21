Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,605 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
