Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $76.24 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

