Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $767,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of GNK opened at $18.45 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $773.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,037,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,569,437. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.