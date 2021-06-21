Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

