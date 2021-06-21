Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $174.19 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

