Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $735.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

