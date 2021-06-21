Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is Walthausen & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,160 shares during the quarter. Accuray accounts for approximately 1.5% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.51% of Accuray worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.45. 3,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $415.01 million, a PE ratio of 107.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

