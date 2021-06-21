Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.70 Million

Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report $534.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.80 million and the highest is $546.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $300.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 1,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

