Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 5.5%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.29. 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 872,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

