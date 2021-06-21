Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Evercore ISI

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

