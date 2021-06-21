Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.