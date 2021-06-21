Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Its U.S segment is poised to grow from the buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business. Several products introduced during 2020 and a robust product pipeline scheduled for 2021 are likely to boost the segment’s sales going forward. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners will help it in generating solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Cost-saving initiative will aid its bottom line. A sound capital management enables it to return shareholders’ value via buybacks and dividends. The company has been hiking dividend for 38 straight years and aims to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are putting margins under pressure. Stressed Japan business remains a woe.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

