Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 60 ($0.78). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.67. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.