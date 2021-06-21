Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

