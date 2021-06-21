Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.59. 6,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 615,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $1,482,617 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

