Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $180.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,733. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.