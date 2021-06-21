Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.69.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

