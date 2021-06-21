Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ALLE stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,478. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.18.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
