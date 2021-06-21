Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,478. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

