Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $453.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

