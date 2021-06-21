Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $306,000 Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNLC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $32.63.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The First Bancorp Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

