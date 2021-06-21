Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $312,000 Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

