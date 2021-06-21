Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $326,000 Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

FDUS stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $408.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

