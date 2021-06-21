Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $26.96 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

