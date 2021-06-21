AllianceBlock (ALBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 27% lower against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $43.52 million and $1.64 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.00664154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00078935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038457 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,172,983 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

