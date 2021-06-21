Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 11,724 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $2,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $331.43 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.13 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

