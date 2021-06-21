Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 51,082 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1,783.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,082 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

