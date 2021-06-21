Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of DCP Midstream worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DCP Midstream by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 370,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,722 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of DCP opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

