Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $197.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.59. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

