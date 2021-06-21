Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,732,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

