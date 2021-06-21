Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390,252 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $55.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.86.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

